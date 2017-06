Dozens of Big Island residents felt shaking Wednesday morning after a 4.5 magnitude quake off Hilo.

The quake, which happened about 10:09 a.m., was about 17 miles off Ocean View.

Residents in Naalehu, Pahala, and Hilo reported feeling the quake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

No tsunami was generated.

