Dream Interpretation: Dreams of childhood, dreams of friendship - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Dream Interpretation: Dreams of childhood, dreams of friendship

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

It has been said that dreams are like a window into ourselves.  Dreams can reveal our deepest desires, issues that need to be addressed in our lives, or conjure up emotional filled memories from our past.

In this week's Dream Interpretation segment, Paul Unkrur, Ph.D. interprets dreams about childhood and relationships with friends.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly