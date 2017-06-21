Kupuna Achievers: Kids for CPR

This week's achievers put their whole hearts in volunteering for a non-profit called "Kids 4 CPR". Their mission is to improve cardiac arrest survival rates by teaching young children the life saving technique.
The non-profit all started with a very personal story. Jennifer Robbins has more.
If you know achievers who have a passion to teach others, like the volunteer founders at "Kids 4 CPR", nominate them at HawaiiNewsNow.com.
