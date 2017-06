A defensive end for the Green Bay Packers was arrested early Wednesday morning in Waikiki for driving under the influence.

Letroy Guion was pulled over at the corner of Kalakaua Avenue and Lewers Street about 4 a.m. on a routine traffic stop.

Multiple police sources say a breath test at Honolulu Police headquarters resulted in a 0.086 blood alcohol level.

He posted a $500 bail and was released.

According to the National Football League's website, Guion is 30 and has played professionally for 10 years.

