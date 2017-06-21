Get ready for the 11th annual UH Kids First! film festival

The eagerly anticipated UH Manoa KIDS FIRST! Film Festival enters its 11th summer, boasting 40 live-action and animated films from 13 countries over 5 Sundays: June 11 & 25 and July 9, 23 & 30, 2017.

This year’s Festival provides quality entertainment for children and youth from 4 to 15+ years of age. Free parking is available on campus; follow balloons to the Art Building Auditorium. Doors open at 2:30 pm; program starts at 3:00pm with door prizes followed by the films.

The screenings are comprised of award-winning independent shorts; episodes from newly and soon-to-be released series, including Gwen Stefani’s Kuu Kuu Harajuku, France’s Mily Miss Questions, and Russia’s Alisa Knows What to Do; and a special showing of the acclaimed feature film Whale Rider, back on the big screen for its 15th anniversary.

For complete information, visit www.summer.hawaii.edu/kidsfirst or call Outreach College at 956-9883.

