Aloha United Way wants your school supplies donations

Aloha United Way is constantly looking for ways to help the Hawaii community. Summer is currently in full swing, but some kids face the challenge of not being able to afford the school supplies they need for the upcoming school year. We want to set students up for success – without them having to worry about the basics, such as backpacks, notebooks and more – so that they can excel in the classroom.

All school supplies are welcome, but some of the most-needed items include backpacks, calculators, crayons and markers. The top 20 supplies have been compiled into a list that people can access online at www.auw.org. Donations are collected from now until July 14 and can be dropped off at Aloha United Way or our drive partners: UFC Gym, Pearl Hawaii FCU and Territorial Savings Bank.

Aloha United Way will host a “Packing Day” at their headquarters on Saturday, July 22 at 8:30 a.m. Last year we gave more than 1,500 school supply kits to public school students in need and several non-profits like Partners in Development Foundation who has a mobile pre-school in Waianae for homeless keiki.

You can visit Aloha United Way’s website at www.auw.org for more information. We welcome volunteers who want to help local keiki and encourage them to send us an email via the website to volunteer for Packing Day.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.