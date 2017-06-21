Billy V: 'Han Solo' loses directors, Cyril Pahinui honored by The National Endowment for the Arts, and Singin' on a train

There's been a disturbance in the Force! The directors of the new Han Solo prequel "Star Wars" are leaving the film. Lucasfilm announced last night that Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are leaving the spinoff. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement: "Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are talented filmmakers who have assembled an incredible cast and crew, but it's become clear that we had different creative visions on this film, and we've decided to part ways." Kennedy added a new director would be announced soon. The film has been shooting in London since January. The May 2018 release date remains unchanged.

Hawaiian slack key guitarist Cyril Pahinui is among the recipients of the National Heritage Fellowship. It's one of the country's highest honors for an artist. The National Endowment for the Arts made the announcement today. Pahinui is widely recognized as one of Hawai'i's most gifted slack-key guitarists and vocalists. The 67-year-old continues to recover from surgery he underwent last year -- for a collapsed lung.

How do you fill the time when your train stops in Japan for three hours and you have nothing to do? You SING! Dozens of our Na Hoku Hanohano Award winners and Merrie Monarch Festival Dancers were in Japan for Ho'ike Lanakila. Singer Amy Hanaialii Giliom, Kumu Hula Na Pua Greig, Lopaka Igarta Devera, Sonny Ching and dozens of their dancers were on board. Also Kumu Hula Chinky Mahoe, Moon Kauakahi from the Makaha Sons, all joining along for a mini kanikapila. They sang classics like Hanohano Haleiwa and Hanohano Hanalei. Some of the other musicians on the same tour in Japan, posted another video while waiting to go on stage; they said they woke up to the news of Hokulea's arrival..

