New 4-year contract signed to secure pay increases for Hawaii's teachers

After overwhelming support, teachers across the state will see an increase in pay thanks to the new four-year contract signed Tuesday.

The Board of Education and members of Hawaii State Teachers Association negotiations team met with Gov. David Ige in his office to sign the contract securing a nearly 14 percent pay increase over the next four years along with improved health coverage and evaluations.

The contract will go into effect July 1.

HSTA posted on Facebook thanking teachers: “Thank you teachers across the state for doing such a great job advocating for change and improvements to give our keiki the schools they deserve!”

About 98 percent of HSTA’s 8,000 members voted in favor of the contract. The agreement took more than eight months of negotiations and gave teachers just a few days to cast their ballots.

The ratification is a significant improvement from the one-time taxable bonus teachers were receiving.

“Our goal from the start was to establish a fair and equitable contract that offers professional pay and improves working conditions to attract and retain the best and the brightest into the classrooms to enhance student learning and give our keiki the schools they deserve,” HSTA President Corey Rosenlee said in an earlier statement.

