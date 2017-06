Country singer Sam Hunt will end his nationwide tour in Hawaii.

He will perform at the Blaisdell Arena on October 18. The concert is set to begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster and Blaisdell Box Office.

After releasing his debut album "Montevallo," the singer has grown in popularity and has entertained country fans all over the world.

His tour “15 In A 30” will conclude after nearly 35 performances in more than 20 states.

This concert will be Hunt’s first and only trip to Hawaii during his tour.

