Forecast: Surf still big along south shores

Light to moderate trade winds will continue through the weekend.

Showers will favor windward and mauka areas each day, especially in overnight and early morning hours. A slight increase in showers across the island state will be possible early next week as a weak upper level disturbance moves into the area.

Surf remains elevated along south shores with some west side wrap. A new reinforcing swell is due tomorrow, so the advisory has been extended through Thursday.

Today's waves will be 6-9 feet south, 4-8 feet west, 3-5 feet east, 2-4 feet north.

High Surf Advisory for all south shores.

"King tides" are expected Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Check tide charts for times and heights in your neighborhood.

The combination of the extreme high tides and the large south swell could worsen expected beach and street flooding. If you live, work, or play along south shores, take appropriate precautions.

