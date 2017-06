A 41-year-old diver reported missing on Tuesday night was found dead in Punaluu, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

HFD initially responded to reports of a missing diver around 10:10 p.m. Officials said the man was night diving with friends approximately 100 yards off Punaluu Beach Park and failed to return to shore.

HFD personnel conducted a shoreline and aerial search, but suspended their search around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The body was later found, and Emergency Medical Services pronounced the man dead on arrival at around 3:05 a.m.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.