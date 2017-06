Some 135 customers are without water in Kailua as Board of Water Supply crews make repairs to a 12-inch water main break.

BWS said the break happened shortly after midnight.

The break is located near Kanapuu Drive, between Paukiki and Kahakou Streets.

Customers are asked to call (808) 748-5000 ext. 1 to request a roving water wagon.

Work is expected to continue throughout the day.

This story will be updated.

