Officials say North Kona residents ignoring water constraint

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) - Officials with the Big Island's Department of Water Supply say North Kona consumers are largely ignoring the mandatory 25 percent reduction in water usage issued in January.

West Hawaii Today reports the department's tracking of pumping and consumption rates show some compliance was observed early on, but has dropped off in recent months.

Mayor Harry Kim says "people need to know the extreme seriousness of the situation."

Keith Okamoto, manager and chief engineer with the department, says 13 wells service the area. He says four of them have been concurrently inoperable since January.

He says if one more wells were to fall out of commission at this point, the result would be "catastrophic."

Okamoto says it appears irrigation is the largest contributor to the problem, although residents should still be limiting water use for daily activities.

