Man arrested in connection with crash that critically injured electrical worker

Honolulu police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with an early-morning crash Wednesday that sent an electrical worker to the hospital in critical condition.

The crash happened around 12:40 a.m. near the H-1 Freeway Queen Emma Street overpass.

Police said the 22-year-old man was driving his sedan in the westbound direction when he lost control and collided with an electrical utility van that was parked in a construction work zone.

The sedan then skidded into a guardrail and struck the 47-year-old electrical worker who was outside a boom truck along the freeway. The sedan then hit the boom truck.

The electrical worker was pinned between the boom truck and the sedan, police said. He was rushed to the Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver of the sedan was arrested on suspicion of first-degree negligent homicide and operating a vehicle under intoxicants.

Police said alcohol appears to be a factor, but it’s not known if speed was a factor.

This story will be updated.

