The Hawaiian Humane Society reportedly seized the dog that attacked a 28-year-old jogger along Nimitz Highway last week.

Michael Magpayo is still recovering from the attack last Thursday near the Nimitz Viaduct. He suffered deep bite marks on his thigh and ankle.

The Hawaiian Humane Society seized one of the six dogs that attacked Magpayo. The dog will likely be euthanized.

Magpayo told Hawaii News Now the owner will not contest the case in court.

HPD says the owner was cited for failing to control a dangerous dog. That offense is considered a misdemeanor with penalties of up to $2,000 and 30 days in jail.

