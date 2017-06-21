Animal Planet star of 'My Cat From Hell' to host cat seminar on Kauai

The host of the Animal Planet show "My cat from Hell" is working his magic on the Garden Isle.

Jackson "Cat Daddy" Galaxy is hosting a seminar this Thursday to help people solve problems specific to cats in the islands.

"I do think it's a better deal if your cats are indoors mostly," he said. "That way they don't hunt other animals. That has become an issue on the island for sure."

In Galaxy's show, he works to solve aggression in cats through holistic and various training methods. ?

While on Kauai, the animal behavioral therapist reportedly already helped find two stray kittens who were living undercover at the pool of the Grand Hyatt hotel.

Those two kittens are now up for adoption.

Galaxy's seminar will be held at the Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall at 5:30 p.m. on June 22. Tickets are available by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.