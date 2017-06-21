Four 'Bows make U.S. men's volleyball junior national team

The University of Hawaii men's volleyball team will be well represented at the FIVB Under-21 World Championship in the Czech Republic over the next two weeks. Outside hitters Austin Matautia and Brett Rosenmeier, middle blocker Patrick Gasman and incoming freshman Gage Worsley (younger brother of UH setter Joe Worsley) make up four of the 12-man United States roster.

“I’m really excited for them,” UH head coach Charlie Wade said. “Each of our guys has a story about growth and development and how hard they’ve worked to be as good as they are and how much they’ve improved."

Ten of the 12 players on the roster come from the MPSF/Big West Conference with UH being the most represented.

“It’s an exciting time for Warrior volleyball," said Wade. "Our guys continue to prove, whether in the classroom, in the community or on the volleyball court, that they want to be the best in whatever they do. They take a lot of pride in representing the university and the state of Hawai‘i. All of Hawai‘i should be proud of this group of men.”

Former Punahou standout and current UCLA Bruin Micah Ma'a is also on the roster. The U.S. will open the tournament against Turkey (June 23) and will also play Cuba (June 24) and Russia (June 25) in pool play.

