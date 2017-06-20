City investigating after refuse worker caught dumping trash onto Pearl City street

City officials in Honolulu say they've opened an investigation after seeing security camera video that appears to show a city refuse worker dumping paper onto a Pearl City street.

Maxima Domingo, the woman whose home security camera recorded the act last month, says the refuse worker didn’t stop to pick up the rubbish – and that the city didn't send anyone to clean up the mess after she called to alert them to what had happened.

"I'm very shocked and very upset that this is happening to my neighborhood,” Domingo told Hawaii News Now. "He should be ashamed of himself. He should be reprimanded."

The video shows a refuse worker climbing out of the cab of his trash truck while stopped on Hoolehua Street. He then grabs a wad of paper that appears to be stuck on the truck's exterior before throwing it into the street.

Tim Houghton, Deputy Director of the City Environmental Services, said Tuesday that the city will look into the matter and take appropriate action.

"This is not a typical act by our employees, who hold servicing the community and protecting the environment as their top priorities,” said Houghton.

Littering can be prosecuted as a petty misdemeanor. Penalties range from fines between $500 and $1,000 and up to four hours of community service picking up trash.

Domingo says she and other neighbors have noticed trash dumped on their street on several occasions, alleging that it happens when the area's regular refuse worker goes on vacation and a substitute is called in.

Domingo's neighbors said they were alarmed by the behavior.

"It's kind of shocking to see the garbage man pulling out the garbage and just throwing it on the ground. It's bizarre that a garbage man would do that,” said Pearl City resident Norma Parks.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.