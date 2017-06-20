Pallets of rocks on the side of a Lanai highway raises cultural concerns from residents

The sight of rocks wrapped in wire and loaded on to pallets is raising concern from the Lanai community after the images made its rounds online.

Photos and videos of about 50 pallets of rocks sitting by the side of the Kaumalapau Highway near the airport warranted an explanation from developers after some considered the sight to be unsettling.

"When we see them on the side of the road, we naturally get concerned and no one from the company has told us what these stones are," said Lanai resident Gabe Johnson.

Johnson also works in the conservation department for Pulama Lanai, the company responsible for much of the island's development.

In a statement, Pulama Lanai says they are "committed to preserving Hawaiian archeological and historical sites on Lanai."

The company said the rocks were moved from several undeveloped residential lots in Manele to a temporary staging area where they will be used for landscaping.

Historical and cultural experts determined the use was appropriate.

Still, some residents feel they are left in the dark when it comes to use of the island's natural resources.

"I think the community of Lanai needs to be informed what is being planned for on the island and if they are going to collect pohaku, there needs to be be a way to communicate what is occurring," said Sol Kahoohalahala, a long-time cultural expert and former politician.

On Monday, the Pulama Lanai held a community meeting to lay out its future development plans.

