After seven long months, the long-awaited day is here: "Moana" has arrived on Netflix — and just in time.

This weekend, Hokulea returned home after three years at sea with a crowd of over 50,000 cheering it on as it made its way to Magic Island.

Visitors from across the globe were there, some who were newly introduced to Polynesian voyaging through the Disney film "Moana." Some children were at the homecoming dressed like their new favorite Disney princess.

Auli'i Cravalho also made an appearance to sing her hit song "How Far I'll Go."

Relevant!! Moana is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/BAGRmgkGCR — Netflix US (@netflix) June 21, 2017

Cravalho was seen taking photos with visitors and cheering on the canoe that some could say inspired "Moana."

Released last November, the Disney picture depicts Polynesian Princess Moana, voiced by Cravalho, and her love for the sea.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.