A robbery at gunpoint on an Aiea hiking trail leaves 54-year-old woman shaken

The car has not yet been returned. (Image: Family)

The thief got away with the woman's car, pictured above. (Image: Family)

A 54-year old woman is shaken after a brazen robbery at gunpoint on the Aiea Loop Trail Monday while the suspect remains at large.

Honolulu Police say the woman was hiking alone when it happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The victim's husband says his wife wasn't very far into the trail when she was approached by a man wearing camouflage and a ski mask.

"He came up behind her with a gun, told her to give him her cellphone and keys and her wallet. He went through her backpack, I guess looking for the wallet, and saw it wasn't there. He then told her to keep walking," said Lonnie Hammack, the victim's husband.

Hammack says when his wife eventually returned to the parking lot, her car was gone.

The woman's purse was hidden in the car, but the suspect found it, and used her credit cards at the Wal-Mart in Pearl City.

Hammack says he and his wife are avid hikers who live near the trail and use it often. He's concerned thieves are becoming more brazen.

"There were a lot of people there that day, people camping out there. She was still very shaken when she called me and told me. She's never had a gun pointed at her before," Hammack said.

News of the armed robbery startled other hikers using the trail.

"It's really scary. I might have to come with somebody now. I don't think I can come by myself for awhile," said Lily Boulware.

Police have not made any arrests in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

