Hawaii's Congressional delegation among nearly 200 suing Trump over foreign money

All four members of Hawaii's Congressional delegation have joined nearly 200 other members of Congress in suing the Trump administration over the income his global enterprises get from foreign governments.

The suit alleges the president is violating the Foreign Emoluments Clause of the Constitution, designed to address corruption in public office.

“The people of this country deserve transparency and confidence that the President is acting on their behalf,” said U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, in a news release.

The Emoluments Clause in the Constitution states: “No person holding any office of profit or trust under them, shall, without the consent of the Congress, accept of any present, emolument, office, or title, of any kind whatever, from any king, prince, or foreign state.”

In other words, a president can not accept gifts, money or special titles from a foreign government without Congress giving the green light.

Since President Trump has real estate across the globe, many members of Congress say any income pouring into a Trump-owned property by a foreign government could be seen as infringing upon the Constitution.

Those suing the Trump administration say foreign policy decisions could be influenced by income generated by anything from renting ballrooms to foreign powers to renting office space in a Trump-owned property.

“It is paramount that President Trump divest himself from his properties, especially those abroad, so Americans can trust that this Administration’s foreign policy decisions are not being influenced by the President’s investments,” Gabbard said.

But critics of the lawsuit say that many presidents have kept major business interests while in office, and that the legal challenge is a waste of time.

