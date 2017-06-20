Schofield Barracks' 'Fourth of July Spectacular' to be open to the public

For the first time in years, Schofield Barracks is inviting the public to their "Fourth of July Spectacular."

previously, the event was exclusive for military members and their families. Now, U.S. Army officials say they want to "extend their gratitude to the surrounding community for the support it has shown to Soldiers, family members and DOD civilians by ensuring that they too have access to the celebration."

The celebration begins at 10 a.m on Tuesday July 14.

There will be food vendors, games, rides and live entertainment throughout the night. Country music singer Tyler Farr will perform at 3:30 p.m., and Billboard Award-winning singer-songwriter Natalie Imbruglia will take the stage just after 5 p.m.

A 30-minute fireworks show will begin at 8:30 p.m. and last until the end of the celebration at 9 p.m.

Non-military members of the public with proper identification may enter the facility through Foote Gate on Kunia Road.

