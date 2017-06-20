LIST: Where to see fireworks on July Fourth

Barbecues, fireworks displays, parades.

July Fourth is the quintessential family holiday, and it's just around the corner.

Here's a look at some of the activities planned for the day.

OAHU

26th Annual Ala Moana Fireworks | July 1-4

Presented by the Ala Moana Center, the largest fireworks show in the state will kick off for the 26th consecutive year. Live entertainment will accompany the celebration, starting around 5 p.m. The firework show usually starts around 8:30 p.m. and can best be viewed on the Makai-Ewa parking deck of Ala Moana Center. The event is free for all who attend.

Turtle Bay July 4th Celebration | July 4

Turtle Bay Resort on the North Shore will host a 4th of July celebration starting at 2 p.m. The event includes food vendors, live music, arts and crafts and a firework display beginning at 8 p.m. All festivities will take place on the west lawn. Parking is $10 per vehicle.

46th Annual 4th of July Spectacular at Weyand Field | July 4

U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii’s Fourth of July Spectacular will be open to the public for the first time in many years. The event is free and will begin at 10 a.m. The spectacular will feature food, carnival rides, live music and award-winning national acts from Tyler Farr and Natalie Imbruglia. Tickets for rides and games will be available at Outdoor Recreation, Leisure Travel Services and at Army bowling centers until June 30.

Kailua Fireworks and 4th of July Parade | July 4

The Kailua 4th of July parade will begin at 10 a.m. followed by summer activities and food. The acrobatic air show and live music will begin at 6 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 8 p.m. Free parking available at Lanikai Elementary, Kainalu Elementary and Kailua Elementary.

MAUI

Lahaina Fireworks | July 4

Every year, Lahaina lights up Maui with a rainbow of fireworks. This year the firework display will be 15 minutes longer. It will start at 8 p.m. Leading up to the show, visitors can enjoy food, shopping and summer activities on Front Street. The event is free for all who attend.

KAUAI

Kekaha Fireworks | July 4

This annual free firework display will be held in Kekaha. Festivities include exhibits, arts and crafts and summer activities beginning at 10 a.m and will continue until the fireworks begin at 9 p.m. The event is free for all who attend. Parking will also be free.

BIG ISLAND

Kailua-Kona Independence Day Parade & Fireworks Extravaganza | July 4

The 5th Annual Kailua-Kona 4th of July parade and fireworks display will begin at 6 p.m. The festivities start with a parade followed by a firework show lighting up the night sky over Kailua Bay. The event is expected to end around 9 p.m. and is free for all who attend.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.