Hundreds come out to meet celebrity chef Ayesha Curry (and taste her food)

By Pono Suganuma

HNN Summer Intern

WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) -- A book signing and meet-and-greet with celebrity chef and best-selling cookbook author Ayesha Curry drew nearly 300 foodies and fans to the International Market Place on Tuesday.

Curry, wife of NBA all-star Stephen Curry and an icon in her own right, partnered with award-winning chef Michael Mina to host the book signing event at The Street: A Michael Mina Social House, a newly-opened food hall in Waikiki.

Fans from all over came to The Street, which operates as an upscale food court, including San Francisco resident Julian Amante.

“I’m pretty stoked to see her so I can’t wait,” Amante said.

Amante said he purchased three of Curry’s cookbooks, one for each member of his family.

Attendees were able to purchase “Michael Mina: The Cookbook” and Curry’s “The Seasoned Life” and have them signed by the chefs.

Denise Valles, who was on vacation from San Francisco, was also among those who stood in line to meet the chefs.

“We heard Ayesha was going to be here in town, for her signing, so we thought we come in,” Valles said. “Great to see her and meet her.”

The Street food hall opened earlier this month, and includes dishes by both Mina and Curry.

“The Street is something that I think really encompasses what we’re all about,” Mina said, “which is food, fun, family, entertainment, partying, kind of that party atmosphere that goes along with food.”

There were a number of Golden State Warriors fans at the event, too, but they didn't get a chance to see Stephen Curry. He didn't attend because he'd earlier visited.

