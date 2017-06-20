Army's work to remove munitions from Makua Beach expected to take months

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it is formulating a plan to remove munitions from Makua Beach – a plan that could take as many as three months to execute once approved.

Army officials have asked the state for permission to begin removal work, which could start as early as next month. Last June, scuba divers found a piece of unexploded ordnance just 20 yards from shore.

Between 1920 and 1990, the U.S. military trained in an area that included nearly 900 acres within the Makua Valley, from shoreline to mountain range.

Mock maneuvers included beach landings at Yokohama Bay and Makua Beach, as well as live-fire exercises from the Makua Valley to what's now the U.S. Air Force Satellite Tracking Station.

Two civilian contractors were hurt in 2015 when a landscaper hit a piece of unexploded ordnance with a weed whacker while working in the Makua Military Reserve. The last live-fire training was conducted in the valley in 2004.

Copyright 2016 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.