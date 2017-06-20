FBI probe investigating police chief now zeroing in on city prosecutor, too

Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Keith Kaneshiro is offering yet another explanation in a ticket fixing scandal hat has his deputy under federal investigation. Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha, head of his career criminal unit, is accused of lying in court to fix a speeding ticket for her electrician.More >>
Federal agents are presenting evidence to a grand jury that the police chief's wife, a high-ranking prosecutor, abused the power of her position.More >>
Stories involving the ongoing federal investigation of outgoing HPD police chief Louis Kealoha and his wife Katherine, a deputy Honolulu prosecutor.More >>
After winning a Tony award, Hawaii's own Bette Midler took the chance to give the teachers who introduced her to theater an emotional "thank you."More >>
Forty-nine people were killed in a terrorist attack in Orlando.More >>
