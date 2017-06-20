FBI probe investigating police chief now zeroing in on city prosecutor, too

Federal agents are presenting evidence to a grand jury that the police chief's wife, a high-ranking prosecutor, abused the power of her position.

Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Keith Kaneshiro is offering yet another explanation in a ticket fixing scandal hat has his deputy under federal investigation. Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha, head of his career criminal unit, is accused of lying in court to fix a speeding ticket for her electrician.

The federal public corruption investigation that already forced former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha to retire has widened even further.

Hawaii News Now has learned that a fourth special prosecutor from California has been added to the team investigating alleged misconduct by people at Hawaii's highest levels of law enforcement.

Katherine Kealoha, formerly a high-ranking deputy prosecutor and the former police chief's wife, is already a target of the FBI case.

And now it appears her boss, city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro, has also joined the list of those under scrutiny.

Sources say that the fourth special prosecutor was added to determine if Kaneshiro improperly used his office to cover up for Kealoha.

Kealoha was an FBI target over a family financial dispute, but these latest allegations have nothing to do with that. They stem from a speeding ticket issued to her electrician that Kealoha got tossed.

While federal authorities were trying to determine if she lied to a judge over it, the city prosecutor came up with multiple ways to justify her behavior, including questioning the integrity of the police officer who wrote the ticket.

