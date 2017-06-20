No time off for the Warriors: a look inside off-season training

For the Rainbow Warrior football team there is no summer break. In fact, while most of their classmates are sleeping-in and enjoying their time off before the fall semester resumes, the UH football team is waking up at the crack of dawn, preparing for a season that's still months away.

"This is kind of the make or break part of your season," said UH football strength coach, Bubba Reynolds. "You know, if you lose your best players during camp, then how are we expected to be ready for season? So, like I said, just kind of building that resiliency. And this is when team comes in the most. In the summer, when you're not really worried about school, you're just worried about training and getting ready for battle."

The Rainbow Warriors currently spend hours a day every morning moving through speed, strength, and agility training, to ensure that by time preseason camp rolls around they can focusing on preparing for the season rather than conditioning.

"I think it's extremely important getting our bodies ready for a full season, and you know I think last year we did a pretty good job of staying healthy the whole year," said junior quarterback, Dru Brown. "So, that's kind of the goal is - to be able to stay strong for a whole season. We're out here for close to an hour and then we're in the weight room for any where between an hour to two hours. So it's pretty long and grueling, but we know that it's necessary."

While it may be necessary - it's not a required workout. All of the players in attendance are there on a voluntary basis.

"I think the attitude and the drive has just gotten better," said Reynolds. "Getting up, and doing whatever you have to do to get these guys to the elite level - to get these guys to a bowl game last year - it's those moments, you know hopefully you make the impact today that you can carry over."



