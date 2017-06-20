Schatz, Senate Dems take 'field trip' in search of GOP healthcare bill

Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz and two fellow Democrats in the Senate took a “field trip” to the Congressional Budget Office in Washington on Tuesday, livestreaming what they called an attempt to find a copy of the GOP's secret healthcare bill.

In a Facebook Live broadcast, Sen. Schatz – along with Sen. Corey Booker and Sen. Chris Murphy – explained that he believed a draft of the bill was being kept at the CBO before being taken to the voting floor of the U.S. Senate later this week.

The trio said they were hoping to try and find a copy of the measure – which is not believed to have been seen by lawmakers of either party outside of the 13 Senators who are writing it – that they could read for themselves.

They were unsuccessful in their search – though in conducting it, the Democrats said, they were able to highlight the secretive process being used by Republican leadership to construct the bill.

"We tried to find out what's in the bill, because its one-sixth of the American economy, and this is going to harm tens of millions of Americans," said Sen. Schatz. "But nobody knows what's in it. They are hiding the bill."

"The CBO is not in a position to release the bill to us until it is finalized, but there is no doubt that what they're going to do is create great harm to the American economy," he added.

There have been no public hearings on the Senate's changes to the House healthcare bill that passed on May 4, and Republican leaders in the Senate are continuing to keep their changes to the measure secret.

Aides for several Republican senators say they are conducting closed-door negotiations in an effort to limit leaks of information about what is included in the measure, thus better controlling the narrative surrounding it, according to CNN.

Although no information has been released on the nature of the measure, the bill that narrowly passed the U.S. House of Representatives reduced spending for Medicaid and eliminated the Affordable Care Act’s subsidies for non-group health insurance.

A Congressional Budget Office report indicated that the House bill would provide tax breaks to higher-income earners and lower rates for young Americans without pre-existing conditions, though it would also leave an estimated 52 million people uninsured by 2026.

Despite their failed effort to uncover a copy of the bill on Tuesday, Sen. Schatz did not seem discouraged, instead using the Facebook Live broadcast as a medium to call for public action.

“We still have time to put a lot of public pressure on the House and the Senate and to influence this debate,” Schatz said.

Hawaii News Now reached out to Hawaii’s Republican Party for comment, but have yet to receive a comment.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.