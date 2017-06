Hawaii shoppers will soon have more options when it comes to buying locally grown food.

A new farmers market is set to debut at Ala Moana Center starting June 25.

The market will feature more than 30 local vendors, selling a variety of Hawaii-grown produce, plants, breads and baked goods.

It will run every Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon on the mauka side parking lot fronting Genki Sushi.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.