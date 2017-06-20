Oprah to give talk on Maui aimed at inspiring people to 'live your best life'

Want to see Oprah Winfrey in person?

The renowned talk show host will be hosting a conversation on health and well-being at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on June 26. During the event, entitled "Live your best life," Winfrey will share tips and encouragements with the audience to live happier and healthier lives.

The free event, presented by the Hawaii Medical Service Association and Sharecare, will include a conversation with Oprah, then a question-and-answer session moderated by Jeff Arnold, Sharecare’s chief executive officer.

“Having Ms. Winfrey share her powerful message to empower and motivate Hawaii residents is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said HMSA’s Chief Executive Officer Michael A. Gold.

But there's a catch: The only way into the audience is through an online sweepstakes.

In order to get a ticket, you have to create a Sharecare account and use the promo code: OPRAH. The sweepstakes is available on HMSA’s website.

Each day, between Tuesday, June 20, and Sunday, June 25, ticket winners will be notified via email with specific instructions to claim their ticket.

Winners must register by 11:59 p.m. on the same day they receive the email.

Hawaii News Now called to HMSA to get more information on Oprah's speaking fee, and did not immediately get a response.

