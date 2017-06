Fresh off a big NBA win, two-time MVP Steph Curry and his family are in Hawaii this week.

Curry recently led the Golden State Warriors to another NBA Championship win last week.

But this week, all eyes are on his wife, Ayesha Curry.

Steph and his celebrity-chef wife brought their children, 4-year-old Riley and 1-year-old Ryan, to the islands yesterday for a working vacation.

Ayesha will hold a book signing Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at "The Street, A Michael Mina Social House."

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on Jun 19, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

The public will have the chance to meet her and Michael Mina and purchase signed copies of "Michael Mina: The Cookbook" and "The Seasoned Life."

But before them, the family has been sharing their Hawaiian adventures on Instagram.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.