American Logistics Association (ALA) Hawaii Expo

The American Logistics Association (ALA) Hawaii Show is a business to business expo for companies who want to sell their products to commissaries and exchanges. This year, it takes place on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the Pacific Beach Hotel from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Local businesses will have their opportunity to sell products to key Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) and combined Military Exchange buyers.

Last year’s show resulted in 350 new items selected for inclusion in the commissary system on O’ahu – including products from 27 new companies that had previously never done business with DeCA. The combined Military Exchanges added 15 new companies and over 200 new line items to their selection. Over the course of the show's nineteen-year history, 2,802 local products have been added to Commissary shelves.

To register or for more information, visit http://supporthawaiicompanies.wordpress.com/

