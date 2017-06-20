Hawaii to Supreme Court: Trump's travel ban is 'unnecessary,' 'unlawful'

Lawyers for Hawaii tell the Supreme Court that letting the Trump administration enforce a ban on travel from six mostly Muslim countries would "thrust the country back into the chaos and confusion" that resulted when the policy was first announced in January.

Members of Hawaii’s Congressional delegation are lauding a U.S. appeals court decision to uphold the state's injunction against President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban.

Hawaii's travel ban challenge gets another victory, but Trump team vows to go to Supreme Court

Hawaii on Tuesday filed a supplemental brief with the U.S. Supreme Court, arguing that a new memo issued by President Trump renders his controversial travel ban both unnecessary and unlawful.

Last week, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Judge Derrick Watson’s order blocking the travel ban, but ruled to allow the government to conduct internal studies.

President Trump then issued a memo instructing agencies to begin internal vetting reviews and to put the bans into effect whenever the remaining injunctions are lifted. Judge Watson on Monday ordered the injunction to be revised consistent with the 9th Circuit opinion.

Tuesday’s filing argues that since the original rationale behind the ban was to allow agencies time to conduct those reviews, the travel and refugee restrictions are no longer required to accomplish that goal.

