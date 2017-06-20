Hawaii to Supreme Court: Trump's travel ban is 'unnecessary,' 'u - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Hawaii to Supreme Court: Trump's travel ban is 'unnecessary,' 'unlawful'

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Hawaii on Tuesday filed a supplemental brief with the U.S. Supreme Court, arguing that a new memo issued by President Trump renders his controversial travel ban both unnecessary and unlawful.

Last week, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Judge Derrick Watson’s order blocking the travel ban, but ruled to allow the government to conduct internal studies.  

President Trump then issued a memo instructing agencies to begin internal vetting reviews and to put the bans into effect whenever the remaining injunctions are lifted. Judge Watson on Monday ordered the injunction to be revised consistent with the 9th Circuit opinion.

Tuesday’s filing argues that since the original rationale behind the ban was to allow agencies time to conduct those reviews, the travel and refugee restrictions are no longer required to accomplish that goal.

