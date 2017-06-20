Hawaii to Supreme Court: Trump's travel ban is 'unnecessary,' 'unlawful'

Members of Hawaii’s Congressional delegation are lauding a U.S. appeals court decision to uphold the state's injunction against President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban.More >>
Members of Hawaii’s Congressional delegation are lauding a U.S. appeals court decision to uphold the state's injunction against President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban.More >>
Lawyers for Hawaii tell the Supreme Court that letting the Trump administration enforce a ban on travel from six mostly Muslim countries would "thrust the country back into the chaos and confusion" that resulted when the policy was first announced in January.More >>
Lawyers for Hawaii tell the Supreme Court that letting the Trump administration enforce a ban on travel from six mostly Muslim countries would "thrust the country back into the chaos and confusion" that resulted when the policy was first announced in January.More >>
After winning a Tony award, Hawaii's own Bette Midler took the chance to give the teachers who introduced her to theater an emotional "thank you."More >>
After winning a Tony award, Hawaii's own Bette Midler took the chance to give the teachers who introduced her to theater an emotional "thank you."More >>
Forty-nine people were killed in a terrorist attack in Orlando.More >>
Forty-nine people were killed in a terrorist attack in Orlando.More >>