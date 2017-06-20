National holiday celebrates French pastry at International Market Place

Kona Coffee Purveyors I b. Patisserie is celebrating National Kouign Amann Day this Tuesday, June 20 at their flagship cafe inside International Market Place. Kouign-amann (pronounced kwin’aman) is a traditional crusty round cake from Brittany with bread dough containing layers of rich butter and sugar similar to puff pastry modernized and made highly sought-after by Kona Coffee Purveyors' resident bakery, four-time James Beard Finalist b. Patisserie. Owner Belinda Leong's recipe and technique for these kouign amann create delectably light and flakey muffin-shaped, caramelized croissants that are completed with a buttery-sweet nectar at the center produced entirely with her special technique. The store will offer several staff-inspired flavors available only on this special holiday. The lineup includes Kona Coffee, Pineapple Mango, Blueberry Cheesecake, Lemon Poppyseed, Chocolate Hazelnut, Matcha Black Sesame, Bacon and Raspberry Chocolate. The cafe's neighbor in the community, Saks Fifth Avenue, will also have a flavor inspired by their brand: Saks Fifth Avenue signature chocolate-dipped kouign amann dusted with gold sparkle.

Ten percent of sales for the day will be donated to Make-A-Wish Hawaii. “It takes a community to help make wishes possible for our local children and we are grateful for this partnership with Kona Coffee Purveyors to help share the power of a wish with our waiting wish children” said Siana Austin Hunt; President and CEO.

“Customers wait in long lines for kouign-amann at b. Patisserie’s store in San Francisco and the line doesn't stop on this national holiday,” said Raymond Suiter, Kona Coffee Purveyors’ Founder and Master Roaster. “We’re excited to spread the fun of this special day to Waikiki while helping a deserving local charity.” Jackie Suiter added “Kouign amann’s amazing flavor originated in the 1800’s when flour was in short supply and a French baker turned shortage into an opportunity by stretching recipes in a new direction with rich, creamy butter. Share these limited edition staff inspired flavors by pre-ordering and sharing them with friends and family. Pre-ordering them guarantees your choice of flavor and they will be baked fresh for your pick up time.”

Kama’aina and visitors are invited to celebrate National Kouign Amann Day at Kona Coffee Purveyors this Tuesday from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM. Pre-orders can be made by calling the café at (808) 450-2364 by Sunday evening at 10:00 PM.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.