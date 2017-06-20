Vet on Set: Pet Health Insurance

Pet Health Insurance has been available for many years and more pet owners are purchasing insurance. Like any insurance, you are making regular payments in case your pet has an illness or an accident. Some insurance companies will partially pay for preventive care such as vaccines or heart worm tests and others will only cover illness and accidents.

There are several insurance companies you can choose from. The best time for the best rates is to purchase the insurance when your puppy or kitten is young. For example, if your pet does not have any pre-existing conditions, and if you got them pet insurance now, those conditions will be covered by your plan. If you purchase an insurance plan, none of the companies will cover any pre-existing conditions.

