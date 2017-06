For the 12th year, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue brings back its annual 76-cent plate lunch celebration Thursday.

The reduced-price plate lunch will be available from 10 a.m. to noon at the Keeaumoku location.

For the event, three plate lunches will be available for the special price: kalua pork with cabbage, chicken katsu, and hamburger steak.

Fountain drinks will also be offered at 10 cents each.

All proceeds from the special sale will be donated to Goodwill Hawaii.

Last year’s event attracted more than 1,500 buyers, some arriving in the wee hours of the morning.

The annual, reduced-price plate lunch deal commemorates the opening of the first L&L Drive-Inn in 1976.

