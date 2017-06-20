L & L to offer 76¢ plate lunches for charity

For the 12th year, L & L Hawaiian Barbecue brings back its annual 76¢ plate lunch celebration on June 22, 2017 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at its Ke‘eaumoku Street (in Walmart), Honolulu location only. For this event, three plate lunches will be available for the special price: Kalua Pork with Cabbage, Chicken Katsu, and Hamburger Steak. Pepsi fountain drinks will also be offered at 10¢ each. The first ten customers in line will receive a month’s supply of Pepsi drinks and the first 100 customers will receive a free L & L t-shirt.

All proceeds from this event will be donated to Goodwill Hawaii, supporting their mission - to help people with employment barriers to reach their full potential and become self-sufficient. Goodwill has provided job training and job placement services in Hawaii since 1959.

Last year’s celebration included more than 1,500 participants. People started lining up as early as 11:00 pm the previous night for the low-priced plate lunch deal. This is an annual event to commemorate the opening of the first L&L Drive-Inn in 1976.

