Billy V: Kahuku woman on ' The Price is Right', Oprah at the MACC, Gal's pay, Transformers

The price is right for a Kahuku girl. Olivina Avea appeared on the game show wearing her Kahuku High Basketball Shirt with pride! She was so excited to be on the show yesterday-- that she cried. She took on the Hollywood game show's "Punch a Bunch" segment. That's where you punch a different slot -- in hopes of landing on a load of cash. Olivina ended up taking home a 10-thousand dollar prize.

Oprah Winfrey is hosting a conversation on health and well-being at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center next Monday. There will be a question-and-answer session. It's free, but to get tickets you have to enter an online sweepstakes by opening a "Sharecare" account with HMSA. The talk show queen has been buying property on Maui since 2003 and owns a ranch home in Kula.

Gal Gadot brought in some big bucks in her portrayal of the comic book legend "Wonder Woman" But with most of the big screen superheroes pulling in large dollar amounts, Gal Gadot was paid $300,000. It's not the first time an actor has gotten that kind of paycheck though; Chris Evans also got a base pay of $300,000 for Captain America: The First Avenger". But Henry Cavill got $14 million for the first time he played Superman in "Man of Steel". And Robert Downey Jr. took in $50 million. Most actors in the first "Avengers" movie took in between $2 and $5 million. "Wonder Woman" earned over $570 million worldwide to date.

Fans of the Transformers Franchise can catch a special showing of "Transformer: the Last Knight Optimus Prime Time tonight at 7 at Dole Cannery. Here's another incentive. You will receive a small popcorn and collector's t-shirt while supplies last. It starts showing Thursday and official start is Friday. It's the 5th installment and the last for Mark Wahlberg according to Mark this past week.

