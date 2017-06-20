Business Report: An update on the arithmetic of Obamacare repeal and replace

The talk in Washington this morning is that the Republican leadership is down to this - lose two GOP votes and still pass a bill. On the libertarian wing of the GOP is Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, the only GOP senator voting against the current process when it began. Rand Paul wants the GOP to do what it said, repeal Obamacare completely. The leadership is prepared not to get Rand Paul's vote.

On the moderate side - Susan Collins of Maine, the only GOP senator against Obamacare repeal in 2015. Collins agrees with President Trump that the House healthcare plan was mean, and wants Republicans to work it so they don't make millions uninsured again. The leadership is prepared not to get Susan Collins' vote.

But with two GOP votes lost, the leaders can still pass a new healthcare bill with Vice President Pence breaking a tie. With no Democrat votes whatever. Democrats don't like being left out, but they also think Republicans are making a huge mistake, and by excluding Dems, they'll get full credit for it.

