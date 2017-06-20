Audit: Domestic violence cases up 615 percent in Honolulu

HONOLULU (AP) - Domestic violence cases in Honolulu spiked 615 percent from 2013 to 2016.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports an audit released last week by city Auditor Edwin Young concludes the Honolulu Police Department and the city Prosecutor's Office have seen an increase in their domestic violence caseloads in recent years but without an increase in prosecutions.

The audit shows the number of domestic violence cases handled by the HPD jumped to an estimated 1,538 in 2016 from 215 in 2013, a 615 percent increase. The prosecutor's workload increased 79 percent to 471 cases in 2016 from 263 cases in 2014.

The audit says Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro has a "no drop" policy and will prosecute a defendant even in cases where the victim refuses to testify, leaving a low probability of success.

