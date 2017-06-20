Forecast: Advisory-level surf expected for south shores

Breezy trades, scattered showers, and copious amounts of sunshine.

Winds will be east-northeast at 15-20 mph and occasionally gusty.

High in Honolulu today will be 86 degrees.

Surf is elevated along south shores with some wrap reaching the west side.

Here are today's wave sizes: 6-10 feet along south shores, 5-9 feet west with some higher sets, 2-4 feet north and east.

High Surf Advisory for all south shores.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the island of Hawaii.

"King tides" starting Wednesday afternoon and peaking with high tide Friday afternoon will cause coastal flooding. This episode will be as big or bigger than the last one.

Summer Solstice at 6:24 p.m. this evening in Honolulu. Today will be our longest day of the year with 13 hours 25 minutes 51 seconds of daylight.

- Dan Cooke

