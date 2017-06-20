Kauai mayor signs proclamation in support of Paris Agreement

Kauai County Mayor Bernard Carvalho on Monday signed a proclamation in support of the Paris Agreement, a move that comes a few weeks after President Donald Trump announced he was pulling the United States out of the climate accord.

“The impacts of climate change can be seen all over the world and we need leadership to address this major challenge,” Carvalho said. “Although Kauai is a small island, we believe it is our responsibility to take a leadership position on climate change mitigation, and we are strongly committed to staying on course to build a more sustainable and resilient future for our community and beyond.”

Carvalho, who signed the proclamation at the Kauai Energy Conference, said the county has already been preparing for the impacts of climate change for several years. He cited examples such as changing out the county’s street lights to LED lights – an effort that would save taxpayers approximately $400,000 annually – as well as efficiency improvements at wastewater treatment plants and the addition of electric vehicles to the county fleet.

Last week, Carvalho also joined the Mayors National Climate Action Agenda – comprised of nearly 200 mayors across the nation – in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Earlier this month, Hawaii became the first state to formally enact portions of the Paris Climate Accord pledges into law after Gov. David Ige signed two bills aiming to make Hawaii a greener place to live.

"As an island state, we are especially aware of the limits of our natural environment. We see the impacts of our actions," Ige said, at the ceremony. "In this day and age, it is time for states and governors to lead."

The Paris Agreement aims to bring participating countries together to address global climate change in concert. Under the accord, the United States pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions 26 to 28 percent below 2005 levels by 2025.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.