A 66-year-old man died Monday in the waters off Hulopoe Beach fronting the Four Seasons Resort Lanai, the Maui Fire Department said.

Officials said the victim, a California man who was also a part-time Lanai resident, was playing in the shore break with a younger family member around 1:30 p.m.

That’s when both were hit by a large wave.

Bystanders, who found the man floating face down in the water, jumped in to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the man until emergency personnel arrived. Despite all efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

