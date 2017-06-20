Family searches for former Waialua man missing in California

A family is desperately searching for a former North Shore resident who vanished in California several weeks ago. Richard Moss, 22, disappeared in San Mateo County last month. His vehicle and cell phone are also missing.

After graduating from Waialua High school, Moss moved back to California and got a job as an electrician apprentice. He lives with his mother in Montara, near Half Moon Bay. Moss was last seen driving his Hyundai Tiburon on May 25.

"The cameras picked him up going through the McDonald's and using his ATM card, and then coming back south through a tunnel on this highway, and the video picked him up. He was alone in his car," said his father, Dan Moss.

Dan Moss, who lives in Waialua, said his son had called in sick the day before he disappeared, but later told his boss he would back at work the next day. The McDonald's is just a few minutes from his workplace. Volunteers have been helping to check areas along the highway and in the nearby mountains. The family rented a helicopter for an aerial search and just hired a private investigator.

"I would like to know what happened for sure. We don't know, anything from foul play, I've gotten all kinds of weird conspiracy stories," said Dan Moss, as he choked back tears.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office used its surveillance plane for an aerial search, but did not find any signs of Moss.

"We don't have any sort of information that suggests any sort of foul play or that he would have done anything to harm himself. So there are a lot of questions that still need to be answered," said Det. Salvador Luzo.

Moss used to work at Breakers Restaurant in Haleiwa. Volunteers have posted signs along Oahu's North Shore. His family doesn't believe that he's in Hawaii, but they're hoping for any type of assistance with this case.

"I just hope that we find him soon and that everything is okay," said Chris Foster, a family friend.

Dan Moss plans to fly to California every other weekend to continue searching for his son.

"Everybody loved him. He easily made friends," he said. "There's no drama or something going on in his life."