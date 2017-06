The first 'big box' store to open on the Valley Isle has now closed its doors for good.

Kmart's Kahului location – the lone remaining Kmart store on Maui – closed on Sunday after 24 years in business. Workers spent most of the weekend packing up boxes and leaving empty shelves.

It's the latest in a string of closures for the retailer, which closed its Salt Lake store in mid-March following two other closures across the state.

Laid off employees will get a severance package and can apply for other openings at Sears or Kmart stores.

"We have been strategically and aggressively evaluating our store space and productivity, and have accelerated the closing of unprofitable stores as previously announced," Howard Riefs, the director of communications for Sears Holdings, said in a statement.

