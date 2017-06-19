Monday's Digital Shortcast - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Monday's Digital Shortcast

Hawaii's legislative leaders have committed to holding a special session – as early as next month – to agree on a rail funding solution. Plus, Hawaii's Democratic Party unanimously votes to accept a former Republican lawmaker.

Lacy Deniz has these headlines and more in today's Digital Shortcast.

Click here to view it on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly