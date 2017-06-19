Landmark UH study on climate change: World is 'running out of choices'

Global climate change could mean Hawaii is in for more frequent hurricane threats in the future, a new report released at the International Union of Conservation of Nature’s World Conservation Congress in Honolulu concludes.

This satellite photo shows three Category 4 hurricanes -- Ignacio, Jimena and Kilo -- in the Pacific at the same time. (Image: NOAA)

Coastal communities are bracing Friday for what could be one of the highest tides of the year, as a "king tide" episode continues into its second day while surf also rises thanks to a south swell.

'King tide' water levels could soon be a new normal in Hawaii, scientists warn

A new study led by a University of Hawaii researcher says 74 percent of the world’s population will be exposed to deadly heatwaves by 2100 if carbon gas emissions continue to rise at current rates.

“We are running out of choices for the future,” said Camilo Mora, associate professor of geography in the UH College of Social Sciences, in a statement.

A team of researchers led by Mora analyzed climatic conditions of more than 780 lethal heat episodes and identified a threshold beyond which temperature and humidities become deadly. They found that the amount of area where the threshold is crossed for 20 or more days per year has been increasing and will continue to grow – even with dramatic cuts in greenhouse gas emissions.

Researchers found more than 1,900 cases of locations worldwide where high ambient temperatures have killed people since 1980. Such examples include the 2003 European heatwave that killed about 70,000 people and a heatwave that killed 10,000 people in Moscow.

“Heatwaves pose a considerable risk to human life because hot weather, aggravated with high humidity, can raise body temperature, leading to life threatening conditions,” Mora said.

The study also found the greatest risk to human life from deadly heat was projected for tropical areas.

“With high temperatures and humidities, it takes very little warming for conditions to turn deadly in the tropics,” said co-author Iain Caldwell, a UH Manoa post-doctoral researcher, in a statement.

Currently, about 30 percent of the world’s human population is exposed to deadly heatwave conditions each year, Mora said.

“Climate change has put humanity on a path that will become increasingly dangerous and difficult to reverse if greenhouse gas emissions are not taken much more seriously,” Mora said. “Actions like the withdrawal from the Paris agreement is a step in the wrong direction that will inevitably delay fixing a problem for which there is simply no time to waste.”

