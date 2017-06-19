Lawmakers seek to reassure feds with pledge to hold special session on rail funding shortfall

If the city does not have an agreement to fund the Honolulu rail transit project in place by July, federal transportation funds meant to be put toward construction with continue to be withheld.

Feds could withhold construction funds if rail has no financial solution by July

The Honolulu rail transit project's top official says the federal government is anxious for more details on how the city plans to pay for its partially built $8.2 billion rail line.

It was a moment nearly a decade in the making as the first rail cars slowly made their way across the elevated guide way in Waipahu.

More than two months after lawmakers wrapped up the legislative session with no deal on how to fund Oahu's beleaguered rail project, state lawmakers are trying to reassure the federal government that they'll hold a special session on the issue by August.

State Senate President Ronald Kouchi and House Speaker Scott Saiki informed the Federal Transit Administration in a letter that they were committed to convening a special session this summer.

But no specific dates for the special session have been set, they said, and no rail funding mechanism has been agreed upon.

In the letter Saiki and Kouchi said that, "after working with members of our federal delegation, it was deemed necessary and prudent to assure the FTA that the Legislature recognizes and understands the requirements under the Full Funding Grant Agreement" between the city and the agency.

In a statement, Mayor Kirk Caldwell said he was happy to hear about the special session.

He said the city and the rail transit authority "have provided lawmakers with the most current financial estimates about the project, and stand ready to assist them in their deliberations."

There continue to be differing opinions on how to cover the project's nearly $2 billion shortfall.

In early May, state lawmakers wrapped up the legislative session without reaching a deal on how to fund the nearly $10 billion project.

In its recovery plan filed with the Federal Transit Administration, the city reiterated its goal to complete the 20-mile project all the way to Ala Moana Center.

The plan was required by the FTA after the project’s costs soared from $5.8 billion to $8.2 billion. Including financing costs, the project is estimated to cost as much as $10 billion.

The rail’s current budget is about $6.8 billion.

In the recovery plan, rail officials say building the project to its current budget, or Plan B, will get the project as far as Aloha Tower. This Plan B, however, could result in a 37 percent to 60 percent reduction in ridership.

