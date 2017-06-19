Whole Foods to donate 5% of net sales to Hawaii Culinary Education Foundation

Whole Foods Market Hawaii has selected the Hawaii Culinary Education Foundation as its statewide nonprofit partner for its Community Giving Day on Thursday, June 22. Five percent of net sales from all three Whole Foods Market locations in Hawaii – Kahala and Kailua on Oahu and Kahului on Maui – will go toward supporting the Hawaii Culinary Education Foundation’s mission of promoting culinary education for Hawaii’s community college and high school culinary students and educators.

Whole Foods Market hosts Community Giving Days twice a year to benefit local nonprofits. These initiatives are part of the company’s core values and commitment to serving and supporting local and global communities. Members of the HCEF board will be on hand at each store location on June 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to meet the public and explain HCEF program initiatives.

“We are thrilled to support the Hawai‘i Culinary Education Foundation and the important work they do,” said Heidi Freitas, store team leader, Whole Foods Market Kailua. “We at Whole Foods Market believe in real food, and the Hawai‘i Culinary Education Foundation is working to cultivate that same appreciation in the next generation of island chefs.”

